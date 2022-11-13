‘SNL’ monologue: Dave Chappelle avoids anti-Trans jokes controversy

File footage

Dave Chappelle returned to Saturday Night Live hosting this weekend.



Chappelle kicked of his hosting gig with a length monologue about Kanye West and anti-Semitism, Donal Trump and midterm elections.

Taking to the stage for the third time in the last decade, the 49-year-old standup comedian opened his nearly 15 minute set by addressing West’s recent anti-Semitic rants.

“I renounce anti-semitism in all its forms – that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time,” he started. “I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – The and Jews. No one does good after they say that.”

Taking a dig at the rapper and his remarks on the Jewish community, Chappelle said, “I’ve been to Hollywood and this is what I saw: It’s a lot of Jews. It’s a lot. But that doesn’t mean anything. There’s a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri, but that doesn’t mean we run the place.”

He continued to make risqué comments about the Jewish community, saying, “If they’re Black it’s a gang. If they’re Italian it’s a mob. But if they’re Jewish it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.”

Moving towards the conclusion of his set, Chappelle, who didn’t mention the controversy over his own anti-trans jokes that landed him in hot water, highlighted the difficulty talking about such subjects in today’s environment.

“It shouldn’t be this scary to talk. About anything. I’m getting sick of talking to a crowd like this. I hope they don’t take anything away from me. Whoever they are,” he added.