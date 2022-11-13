Meghan and Harry's move to California has become a real-life nightmare: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been snubbed by the Hollywood elite and the couple's move to the US has become a real-life nightmare, reported Redline.com.
The report said, Harry was excited to move to California and assumed he would be dinning at the top table with all the big players."
Citing sources, it said, "In London, he only needed to click his fingers and people would line up to invite him to their upscale bashes but that has just not happened for him and Meghan-and that is a real kick in the teeth."
The report said Meghan Markle is "desperate to pump up their standing by inviting celebrities on her podcast, Archetypes--but she was recently reduced to hosting hotel heiress Paris Hilton."
