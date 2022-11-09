COAS Bajwa directs troops to focus on professional duties, serving nation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa addresses troops during visit to Peshawar's Corps Headquarters. — Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday directed his troops to stay focused on professional duties as part of their service to the nation, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement read.

Upon his arrival at Peshawar's Corps Headquarters, General Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the martyrs' monument.

The military's media wing added that the COAS addressed officers and men of the Peshawar Corps and appreciated the formation for its monumental efforts in achieving peace and stability.

“We owe it to the sacrifices of our shuhada for providing a secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development in Newly Merged Districts in particular and KP in General,” the COAS said.

Earlier, on arrival at the Corps Headquarters, the army chief was received by Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat.