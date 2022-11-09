Camila Mendes seemingly confirms ‘Música’ co-star Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes seemingly confirmed that she is dating her Música costar Rudy Mancuso in an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.



“Life update,” Mendes, 28, captioned a seven-photo carousel that included two shots of Mancuso, who is also Brazilian.

In the first image, the Riverdale actress posed with close friend Rachel Matthews, which was followed up by a screenshot of a FaceTime video. She then posted a screenshot of her BeReal post and a photograph of her character Veronica's wardrobe and Lili Reinhart’s Betty wardrobe.

Then came an image of a shaggy-haired boy sitting on the floor as Mendes’ dog, a Maltipoo named Truffle, played with him, There were two more images in between and the last image caught the attention of many as the Do Revenge star snapped a photo of the glass reflection by the pool side.

Mendes was dressed in a bathing suit as she kissed her beau who resembled strikingly to Mancuso.

While the actress did not tag her mystery man, fan were quick to recognise him and gushed over the possible new romance in the comments.



According to IMDb, Música is a modern-day rom-com that follows a young man (Mancuso) who is plagued by the music in his head and has to come to terms with an uncertain future — all while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in New Jersey, via Page Six.

Mendes, who is an executive producer on the film, will star opposite fellow EP Mancuso, who also co-wrote the movie and serves as director. No release date has been set.