Pak vs NZ: What are chances of rain during T20 World Cup semi-final

The excitement is pumping up as the clock ticks on the crucial match for the Pakistan's cricket squad as the Men in Green will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-final today (Wednesday), in a bid to advance in the tournament's final.
The first semi-final will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 1pm. With all eyes on the crucial match, the unpredictable weather in Sydney has raised concerns regarding rain amid the match.
However, fans can take a sigh of relief as there are no chances of precipitation in Sydney today. As per media reports, there are 8-24% chances of rain in the host city, while the weather will mostly remain clear or may become partly cloudy during the day.
Pakistan will face the Kiwis for the fourth time in a World Cup semi-final. The two sides have clashed six times in the T20 World Cup history, and Pakistan triumphed in four matches, while New Zealand won two.
Having somehow survived a stunning defeat against Zimbabwe that followed a heart-breaking loss against India, The Green Shirts are just two wins away from what would be their first world title in 13 years.
