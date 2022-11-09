Netflix ‘Partner Track’, ‘The Imperfects’ get cancelled after season one

Netflix has announced the cancellation of drama series Partner Track and sci-fi drama The Imperfects after season one.

Partner Track hit the streaming platform on August 2 and peaked at No.4 in its opening weekend and ranked in Top 10 in weekly charts for English-language series.

While, The Imperfects opened at No. 3 in its debut weekend before slipping. Both series sustained in the Top 10 for nearly three weeks which is opposite to the criteria that Netflix has set for shows and movie series that earn renewals.

The Imperfects follows a scientist, Abbi, a comic book artist Juan, and a singer Tilda are transformed into monsters after undergoing an experimental gene therapy.

The trio then decides to hunt down the scientist responsible for their transformation and force him to make them human again.

The second cancelled series Partner Track follows an idealistic young lawyer Ingrid Yun, who struggles with her moral compass and passions while fighting to climb the Partner track at an elite law firm in New York City.