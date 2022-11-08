Madiha Rizvi parts ways with husband Hasan Noman

Actor Madiha Rizvi has announced her separation from her husband Hasan Noman in a touching post.
On Tuesday, the Parizaad actress took to Instagram to announce her separation and Rizvi asked for privacy during this difficult time.
“With much gratitude for our time together, Hasan and I have amicably finalised our divorce. We’ve been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us. And the final conclusion is to part our ways for the best,” she wrote.
“However, we are and will always be a family, as we continue to coparent our two incredibly wonderful girls. Therefore, we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We’ve always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner,” Rizvi concluded.
Chaudhry and Sons star Rizvi is the daughter of veteran actor Deeba Rizvi and Sang-eMah star Noman is the son of Rashid Naz.
