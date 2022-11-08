Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to 'buy tickets and watch 'Uunchai' in theatres'

'Uunchai' features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles

Amitabh Bachchan’s much-awaited film Uunchai is all set to release in theatres on November 11, therefore the actor urges all his fans to go and watch the movie in cinemas.

In a recent interview, Big B said that the joy of watching a film is by buying a ticket and going to the theatre. “Theatre jaakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kuch or hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein hamari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal rahi hai, koi jaa hi nahi raha hai theatre mein.”

“Haath jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega, remarked Bachchan.”

Uunchai is a Sooraj R. Barjatya’s directorial film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in significant roles.

As per PinkVilla, Uunchai’s trailer released last month which shows a great bond between the four friends. They all plan to climb up Mount Everest but before anything finalizes Danny’s character dies. Therefore, the other three friends decides to fulfill his wish by submerging his ashes at the Everest. The film is set to release in theatres on November 11.