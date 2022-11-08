Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' release date revealed: Trailer, Plot & More

Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' release date revealed

The trailer for the upcoming mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is out. The movie will be available worldwide on Netflix on December 23, 2022.

Glass Onion is a follow-up of Rian Johnson’s directed film Knives Out. The first movie which was released in 2019, received unexpected success from both viewers and critics.



As a result, Netflix and Rian Johnson agreed to a massive contract for the rights to two new sequels.

The upcoming Daniel Craig-starrer film is about a renowned southern American investigator Benoit Blanc who travels to Greece to solve his next case.

A new cast of eccentric individuals departs for a vacation on tech tycoon Miles Bron's Greek island in this murder mystery movie. Blanc is enlisted to assist in solving the case after one of them turns up dead.

Cast:

Daniel Craig

Edward Norton

Janelle Monáe

Kathryn Hahn

Leslie Odom Jr.

Jessica Henwick

Madelyn Cline

Kate Hudson

Dave Bautista

Check out the trailer:

