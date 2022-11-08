Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' release date revealed: Trailer, Plot & More

The trailer for the upcoming mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is out. The movie will be available worldwide on Netflix on December 23, 2022.
Glass Onion is a follow-up of Rian Johnson’s directed film Knives Out. The first movie which was released in 2019, received unexpected success from both viewers and critics.
As a result, Netflix and Rian Johnson agreed to a massive contract for the rights to two new sequels.
The upcoming Daniel Craig-starrer film is about a renowned southern American investigator Benoit Blanc who travels to Greece to solve his next case.
A new cast of eccentric individuals departs for a vacation on tech tycoon Miles Bron's Greek island in this murder mystery movie. Blanc is enlisted to assist in solving the case after one of them turns up dead.
