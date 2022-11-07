'Wonka' star Timothée Chalamet lauded by co-star Keegan-Michael Key

Timothée Chalamet co-star Keegan-Michael Key sang praises for the actor talents in the upcoming Wonka reboot.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor lauds the 26-year-old's keenness to try anything while portraying the iconic character, calling him a "delicious artist."

"There's this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, not to mention the fact that there's this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he'll never quit, he's always up for the next thing. He's like, 'OK that didn't work out? We'll do this, and we'll try something else,'" Key added.

"And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He's just a really delicious artist."

Key also touched on Chalamet's description of the movie in an interview with British Vogue, in which he called the production "so sincere" and "so joyous."

"He has seven musical numbers, and I have two, one of them is a group number, and another is a smaller group number," he added. "I would agree with all the adjectives Timothée used, and I would also like to add the words wondrous and a little bit epic. It's a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project."

Timothée Chalamet-starrer Wonka is set for release on Dec. 15, 2023.