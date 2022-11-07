COP27: PM Shahbaz calls for global efforts to deal with climate change

(From L to R) Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and UN Secretary-General H.E António Guterres. — APP via Prime Minister's Office/Twitter/@PakPMO

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Monday called upon the international community to make joint efforts for tackling the issue of climate change.

PM Shahbaz made the remarks during separate meetings with world leaders and dignitaries on the sidelines of the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” today.

In his meeting with the European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, PM Shahbaz appreciated the spirit of EU nations for their support extended to the flood-hit population of Pakistan.

The premier stressed the significance of achieving shared goals that the EU and Pakistan have worked on together, particularly the cooperation extended by EU nations toward the removal of Pakistan's name from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list.

"Unity is essential to combat the effects of climate change," he said, adding that the impact of climate change faced by developing countries at present will eventually spread across the world.

The premier also spoke about increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and the EU.

PM Shahbaz, during his ongoing visit, also met the Secretary General of the Arab League on the sidelines of COP27's High-Level Segments. The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest, agreeing on strong cooperation to prevent the devastating impacts of climate change.

The prime minister has also separately met with the Presidents of Iraq, Tajikistan and Indonesia Abdul Latif Rashid, Emomali Rahmon, and Joko Widodo, respectively. He also conducted a meeting with Lebanese PM Najib Makati.

PM Shahbaz thanked the international community for helping Pakistan's flood victims and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues with them.

In his meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the premier thanked him for the assistance sent for aid and assistance of flood victims.

"The international community must come together to create a common charter for the survival of the planet," PM Shahbaz iterated during his engagements in Egypt.