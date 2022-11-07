Watch Hailie Jade respond to dad Eminem during Hall of Fame speech

Eminem was was inducted into the coveted Rock n Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, and he had his daughter Hailie Jade along with him for mark a memorable night for him.

Hailie has been a big inspiration behind the rapper, 50, many hit song which includes, Hailie’s Song, Mockingbird and When I'm Gone.

At the event, Eminem delivered a heartfelt speech with some light-hearted moments. The rapper also detailed early struggles, especially his 2007 overdose. Just like his music, rapper, whose real name is Marshall Matters, addressed his daughter , teasing her to plug her ears.

In a video clip shared by ePro YouTube channel, Hailie’s reaction also seemed to be in good humour.

“Hailie, plug your ears: because drugs were f—ing delicious, and I thought we had a good thing going man, but I had to go and f— it all up and take too many. God d–n. OK Hailie.”

During the speech, Eminem also thanked a village of rappers for inspiring him. “I realise what an honour it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love. Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible,” he began. “I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons. One, I know that I’m a rapper, and this is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There’s only a few of us who have been inducted already.”



Next, Eminem went on to thank at least 40 hip-hop legends who inspired him and essentially saved his life. The list included names such as Big Pun, Big L, The Notorious BIG, Tupac, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, Run DMC, Fat Joe, 2 Live Crew, Beastie Boys, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Chuck D, EPMD, House of Pain, Ice Cube, Ice T, Kool G Rap, KRS One, Rakim, Black Thought, Melly Mel, Nas, Outkast, Andre 3000, Queen Latifa, Redman, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg, The Roots, Wu-Tang Clan.