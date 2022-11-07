Jean-Pierre Jeunet slams 'Avengers' director films for ‘Morons’ and ‘American Geeks’

Jean-Pierre Jeunet has some bones to pick with Joss Whedon after calling the Avengers director "makes films for morons" in response to the filmmaker's earlier criticism.

According to The Independent, the 58-year-old slammed Jeunet's filmmaking for the 1997 movie Alien: Resurrection, written by the former, "They said the lines... mostly... but they said them all wrong. And they cast it wrong. And they designed it wrong. And they scored it wrong. They did everything wrong that they could possibly do. It wasn't so much that they'd changed the script – it's that they just executed it in such a ghastly fashion as to render it almost unwatchable."

During an interview with the British paper, Jeunet told Tom Fordy: "I know Joss Whedon said some bad things about me. I don't care. I know if Joss Whedon had made the film himself, it probably would have been a big success."

Jeunet added, "He's very good at making films for American geeks – something for morons. Because he's very good at making Marvel films, I hate this kind of movie. It's so silly, so stupid."

On the other hand, Whedon has landed himself in the pool of allegations of bullying and harassment.

Most of these claims made by the cast of Justice League, in particular actor Ray Fisher, Charisma Carpenter, who also starred in Buffy and its spin-off Angel, and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, also repeated accusations earlier leveled by those who have worked with Whedon over the years.