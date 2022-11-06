'Yellowstone' season 5 premiere: Cast speaks on show and guest stars they want

Yellowstone fifth season trailer broke all previous records with millions of views and marked a chaotic moment when John Dutton swears as Governor, changing the political scene of Montana.

The New York premiere of Yellowstone season 5 was held on November 3 at Walter Reade Theater and saw all cast members gathered up to speak on the show.

Speaking to Variety on John Dutton, West Bently said, "I think he’s not a very good politician, so I think it’s gonna be a mess, Jamie’s desperately trying to keep him on the right track and keep him behaving like a real government but also not shooting himself in the foot, which seems to be his favorite thing to do."

The Paramount show has garnered many fans including Hollywood's biggest stars like Chris Pratt who dressed up as Rip for Halloween, sporting the iconic black cowboy hat and sunglasses.

Speaking about this fan moment, Cole Hauser who plays Rip, said, "I think it’s an easy costume, but it’s pretty cool to see Chris out there as Rip. That’s pretty sweet.”

Talking about the Jurrasic World star making an appearance, Hauser said, "I mean, listen, he’s a phenomenal actor. If that’s something that he’s interested in, I’m sure Tyler would be happy.”

While Bentley said he wants Lady Gaga to make an appearance after working with her on American Horror Story because "she’s just great."

Gil Birmingham wants Meryl Streep on the show because "she’d be good in anything she played,”

Kelsey Asbille, on the other hand, suggested stealing an actor from the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off series.

Asbille joked “Honestly, can we pluck Harrison Ford from ‘1923?’ He can be like a long-lost future cousin or something.”

Yellowstone has gradually established itself as America's most-watched show on cable as 11 million viewers tuned in to watch the Season 4 finale.

Season 5 is slated to air on November 13 on Paramount Network in the U.S. while in the U.K., it will be released on November 14 on Paramount+.