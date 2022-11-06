Amy Schumer mocks Kanye West anti-Semitic rant on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Amy Schumer hosted this week’s episode on Saturday Night Live and she took a dig at Kanye West and his controversial anti-Semitic remarks during the opening monologue.

The comedian, 41, made a brief reference to the rapper, who also goes by Ye, while discussing her husband Chris Fischer, who is on autism spectrum.

“My husband has autism spectrum disorder — it used to be called Asperger’s — then they found Dr. Asperger had Nazi ties…Kanye,” Schumer said and looked at her mic, saying, “that’s weird.”

She then said, “Isn’t that crazy?” Schumer appeared to reference West and suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's recent spate of anti-Semitic comments in the show's closing. She also wore a baseball T-shirt that read, '

Schumer has hosted SNL twice in the past. She made her debut in Oct, 2015 ahead of her film Trainwreck. She hosted once again in May, 2018.

Meanwhile, West has announced a 30-day 'cleanse' for his soul. “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse,” he said.

“In God we praise. Amen,” he added. “But my Twitter still lit.”