Johnny Depp’s N-word ‘blunder’ costing him ‘$150 million’

Johnny Depp has reportedly managed to pay nearly upwards of $150 million in NDA payouts.

These revelations have been brought to light by inside sources close to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, “The outlet spoke to several sources close to Johnny and learned a ton of secrets about the actor.”



“Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny paid his first wife, Lori Anne Allison, a $1.25 million settlement in exchange for her silence.”

“She promised not to talk about a long ranting voicemail message he left her where he "repeatedly used the N-word.”

For those unversed, this has come amid similar reports of Depp having paid ex-girlfriend Vanessa $150 million for calling her a “French extortionist [expletive]” and also paid his ex-wife almost $1 million as payment for a voicemail he issued with the N-word caught on tape.

