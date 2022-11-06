Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford make cozy red carpet debut in Gucci blankets

File footage

Billie Eilish and her partner Jesse Rutherford walked the red carpet together as a couple during the star-studded 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday.

The Happier Than Ever crooner, 20, and Jesse, 31, surprised the onlookers in Los Angeles with their cozy appearance as they sported matching silk pajamas and wrapped themselves in a large Gucci blanket.

Eilish and Jesse walked the red carpet together for the first time as a pair since they sparked relationship rumors after being spotted hanging out together in October.

The pair’s latest appearance came just days after they sparked backlash over their Halloween look. For the spooky holiday, Eilish and Jesse dressed up as a baby and an old man, seemingly poking fun at criticism regarding their 11-year age-gap.

Eilish was previously in a relationship with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. The latter confirmed their split in May this year via social media.

He shared an Instagram post addressing the cheating rumors. “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," he wrote.