PTI stages protests across country; scores arrested, hurt as police use tear gas

ISLAMABAD: A large number of PTI supporters took to the streets to lodge their protest against the assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan.

Clashes erupted between the PTI workers and the police in Faizabad, the sources said, adding that the police used tear gas to disperse the protestors.

Following the violent protest and clashes, the FC arrested several activists of the party from the Faizabad Bridge.

In a statement, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) said that the protestors are gathered at Faizabad in Rawalpindi. The police feared that armed men could be present among the protestors, adding that the demonstrators were pelting stones at the police.



Earlier, the PTI leadership said that Khan's workers and supporters would start protesting after Friday prayers.

The party is holding demonstrations in major cities across Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Malakand, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, and Kohat, among others.

In Lahore, the party's workers and supporters have gathered at Thokar Niaz Baig where Senator Ejaz Chaudhry is leading the protest.

PTI's workers and supporters are protesting in Kohat under the leadership of Zia Bangash. — PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/@PTIKPOfficial

In Bahawalnagar, protests are taking place in Rafiq Shah, while in Rajanpur supporters are conducting a sit-in at Chowk Allahabad, Rojhan, Fazilpur, and Jampur.

Supporters are also raising slogans against the attack on their party chief in Rajanpur where they have blocked the Indus Highway. In Quetta, party workers are protesting at the Mannan Chowk where provincial leaders are also present.



Protestors are gathered in Muzaffargarh chanting slogans against the central government. — PTI Punjab @PTIPunjabPK

In Peshawar, protestors are gathered at the Motorway Interchange. They are raising slogans against the federal government and in favour of Khan.

