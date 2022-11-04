Rapper Future pays $16.3M for island mansion

Future recently paid $16.3 million to get a breathtaking mansion in the heart of Miami.
The Life Is Good hitmaker, 38, who recently earned $250,000 for rapping on Megan Thee Stallion's track Pressurelicious, purchased the large-scale home, which is comprised of seven bedrooms and a backyard that offers space for a mini tropical getaway.
Real estate sources explained that the luxurious mansion sits on Allison Island, which is located just north of popular Miami Beach, reported TMZ.
The massive 8,897 square foot space sits on a private, gated area on the Miami island, and appears to be two stories high with seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.
