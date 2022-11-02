Fans ask why Meghan Markle has to ‘dramatise everything’

Meghan Markle’s complaints about the British citizenship test have sparked a massive debate on social media as the Duchess expressed struggling to receive help from Prince Harry.

During the latest episode of Archetypes, the Suits alum shared that the “hard” test left him and Prince Harry clueless.

Reacting to the news article about the mum-of-two facing difficulties in studying, one user wrote on Twitter: “Just got 20/24 without studying, not that hard & I'm not from the UK!"

A candidate must receive a score of 18/24 to pass the test with a 75 per cent pass rate required, as per the government website.

“I am not a native English speaker but the test wasn’t difficult. It is designed to pass. Why does MM have to dramatize everything,” a second Tweet read.

A third read: “That doesn't surprise me" reported Express.co.uk