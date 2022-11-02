Pakistan's low-cost airline Fly Jinnah inaugurated

A new private airline, Fly Jinnah — which is the cheapest means of air transport in the country — was inaugurated as it launched its flight operations in the country from Karachi.



Fly Jinnah has been established under a joint venture with the international airline Air Arabia, which successfully conducted its first flight from Karachi to Islamabad.

The inauguration ceremony was held at a private hotel in Karachi. The chief operating officer of the airline, Arman Yahya, said that Fly Jinnah is a low-cost airline. He said that the airline will keep its operating expenses low, which will benefit the public in the shape of low fares.

“The support Air Arabia has given us is basically in the training area and their assistance is always with us," Yahya said at the ceremony.

Fly Jinnah’s fleet includes three Airbus A-320 aircrafts, one of which — holding registration number AP-BOP — was used in the maiden flight. The same aircraft will take the guest passengers back to Karachi from Islamabad.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Fly Jinnah Chairman Iqbal Lakhani, Air Arabia COE Adil Al Ali, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and members of the showbiz industry and travel agents took the maiden flight from Karachi to Islamabad.

Commercial flights officially started today (Wednesday).



The airline will conduct flight operations in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar on a daily basis, while four flights will be operated between Karachi and Quetta in a week. The ticket prices for flights start from Rs13,999, and the passengers will be allowed to carry luggage up to 10kg.

Moreover, the passengers will be provided entertainment services during the flight for free.