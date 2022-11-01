Kate Middleton once left onlookers stunned with Halloween costume hunt

Kate Middleton was once seen spotted buying last-minute Halloween costumes with her kids - Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The mother-of-three left the onlookers stunned at Sainsbury’s local market when she was seen with two of her oldest children choosing their Halloween outfits.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen following around their mum into the Hardwick Industrial Estate branch in Norfolk.
The Mirror reported that the mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker was shocked to see Kate and her kids accompanied by their six-foot bodyguard.
"Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn't believe it,” she said.
"She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures,” she added.
"I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service checkout. You just don't expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods," she recalled.
