Prince Andrew's ex Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post over loss of lives in South Korea

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson penned an emotional message to honour those involved in the tragic stampede in Seoul, South Korea.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, alongside a clipping of a news report, Ferguson wrote: "Such terrible sadness for the loss of so many people in South Korea. So shocking. The bravery of the first responders is beyond words. In deepest sympathy for such a devastating tragedy."

The touching words followed members of the royal family who have also spoken out about the heartbreaking event of which the death toll has reached 154.



The Prince and Princess of Wales also took to Twitter on Sunday with a moving message written by William wrote on behalf of himself and his wife: "Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul yesterday evening. W & C."



At least 20 foreign nationals are believed to be among the dead, most of whom were teenagers and young adults.