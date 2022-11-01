Prince Harry branded the ‘spare’ in his marriage to Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir may be titled Spare to signal the royal phrase ‘heir and spare’ but a royal expert has said that the Duke of Sussex is treated more like a ‘spare’ in his marriage to Meghan Markle than he was when in the royal family.



The scathing comment from royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti in a conversation with Express UK, during which he slammed Prince Harry for implying with his memoir title that he was treated ‘less than’ while in the royal family.

As per Sacerdoti “Some people may wonder if he feels a spare now, in his new life. He’s often seen as playing second fiddle to his actress wife and her ambitions to present audio programmes, write picture books, and possibly even start a political career in America.”

“He features occasionally in her publicity as a walk on character - commenting on hairstyles or clowning about outside a window,” the expert pointed out.

Sacerdoti’s criticism came after he shared just how well Prince Harry was treated in the royal family, saying, “The title is strange: he really wasn’t treated as a spare in many people’s eyes even when he was a working royal. He was massively popular, and was respected by many for his military service.”

He further highlighted how Prince Harry was “still able to let his personality show through more than William was perhaps allowed, unburdened by the extra responsibility of knowing he’d be king one day.”

“He had a defined and rewarding role and was constantly looked after and made to be a key part of the royal family’s work rather than a spare to its main aims and endeavours,” Sacerdoti said.