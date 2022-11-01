Hilaria Baldwin says ‘time will tell’ on having another kid

Hilaria Baldwin on next kid 'time will tell' after seventh children with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, is said to be done after their seventh child. However, she teases more might come as "time will tell," as per US Weekly.

During the promotions of her new podcast Witches Anonymous, Hilaria said, "I would have said before [that I'm] definitely done"

The author and the podcaster further added, "seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it's Alec and me — so, time will tell!"

The couple welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria, last month. The duo also are the parents of Carmen, 9; Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6; Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2; and Lucia, 20 months.

The 38-year-old mom admitted, despite a newborn in the house, nothing much had changed since Ilaria's arrival. "I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos," Hilaria said. "We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on."

The Mom Brain podcast host loves motherhood, but she also admitted that parenting seven children simultaneously has its challenges.

"Being truly present for each one of them is hard, and I obviously don't get it right all the time," she explained. "My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest — it can get to be quite a juggle."

Hilaria admitted that she experiences mom guilt "every single day," but she tries to remind herself that she's doing her best — and that she also gave birth just over one month ago. "It doesn't matter if you have one kid or a million, I think many parents feel like we are never enough," she told Us. "This is where I'm trying to lean into self-compassion, realizing that I'm only one person trying her best, and by being kind to myself, I set a healthier example for my kids to be kind to themselves too."