King Charles 'absolutely devastated' over change in his relationship with son Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly bent on disgracing his own father King Charles and going to blindside the royal family in his memoir as he follows in Meghan Markle's footstep to develop the truth of his choice to win sympathy.



King Charles III seems to be in trouble as his own son Prince Harry is disobeying the new monarch. Royal commentator Tom Bower described Harry's book, titled Spare, "make or break".

Speaking to The Sun, he added: "I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won't be pretty."

Royal biographer Angela Levin: "If Harry hated being 'the spare' would he have wanted to be heir to the throne? My guess is NO! He should be grateful . Stop treating his hard working family with contempt and feel lucky he can get on with your own life."

Charles is 'absolutely devastated' by 'what has happened' with Prince Harry and is 'hopeful' of a reconciliation, according to another royal expert Katie Nicholl.

The author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, told Fox News that the King is heartbroken over the change in his relationship with the Duke of Sussex, 38, since his son married Meghan Markle in 2018.