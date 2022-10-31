Cardi B wants more kids: Deets inside

Cardi B is already parents to daughter Kulture and son Wave Set and still wishes to have a third child once her current business obligations have been met.

The 30-year-old musical superstar took to Twitter Sunday morning to share a trio of images of her son Wave Set, one, who she shares with husband Offset, 30, along with daughter Kulture, four.

'My son so fire,' the Bodak Yellow artist said. 'I can't wait to get business finished and have my third.'

The Be Careful artist shared images of her son seated on a bedding display donning a puffy gray jacket with a gray beanie and jeans with white boots

The New York native, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, took to social media earlier this month with a shot of her son standing up while preparing to take steps.

Offset is also father to sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, seven, and daughter Kalea Marie, seven, from prior relationships. The family united last month to celebrate Wave's first birthday.

Cardi B has been busy working on the production process of her upcoming second album.

The performer's debut record, Invasion of Privacy, was released to much success in 2018.

The album went on to win the Best Rap Album award at the 61st Grammy Awards, among numerous other accolades.



