Prince Harry settles on Christmas plans amid fears King Charles will ‘disown’

Insiders have finally weighed in on Prince Harry’s Christmas preferences as well as where he’d like to spend the majority of his time.
According to The Mirror, the inside sources pointed out the near ‘rock bottom’ status Prince Harry currently shares and blamed the ‘loaded’ memoir as the culprit.
The insider warns if issues persist, “This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it's desperately sad.”
In light of this, it seems the royal has “no plans” of stepping foot in the UK for Christmas.
This comes barely a few days after the release date for the upcoming memoir was shared with the public, via an entire website dedicated to the cause.
This also follows Prince Harry’s decision to capitalize on the “late 2022” rush of the Christmas market, for his ‘special’ memoir.
For those unversed, the memoir is slated to hit racks by January 10th, 2022, and will follow the official mourning period after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
