Harry, Meghan’s exit prompted new ‘code’ for royal staff and courtiers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited royal life in 2020 by promoting a new ‘code’ for royal staff and courtiers.
According to royal journalist, Valentine Low private secretaries were to “ask themselves” a question after Sussexes left the UK.
Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown author wrote: “After Megxit, the palace produced a royal household code for courtiers called Guidelines for Private Secretaries and Heads of Teams.”
Valentine said that the code “advises private secretaries that when they are unclear about what to do, they should ask themselves: ‘Am I putting at risk the trust the nation places in Her Majesty?'”
The journalist described the question as the “guiding principle on which all decisions are judged.”
He further described the code as “a glaring example of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted.”
“It says that working royals cannot undertake commercial work for personal financial gain on the strength of their royal status,” he wrote.
