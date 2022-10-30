Scott Disick takes mystery woman to Kardashian-Jenner’s favourtie restaurant

Scott Disick was seen enjoying a Saturday night out in Malibu with a mystery brunette in a plunging crop top.

Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend who shares three children with her was swinging by one of the Kardashian–Jenner clan's favorite hot spots, Nobu Malibu.

For his latest evening out, the reality star, 39, attempted to keep a low profile in California casual in a cozy-looking black hoodie with a pair of shorts, slinging a pair of aviators from his neckline.

Meanwhile, his female companion was modeling a full-sleeved cut-off top that showed off her cleavage.

Photo credits: DailyMail

During the evening she was seen seated comfortably in the passenger seat of Scott's silver Porsche whilst he drove.

Scott and Kourtney have been broken up in 2015 but are still co-parents two three young children: Mason, 12; Penelope, 10; and Reign, seven.

The father-of-three's appearance came after he reportedly told friends he was 'done' with Kanye West because of the 45-year-old's anti-Semitic remarks.