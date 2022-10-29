Jaya Bachchan has ‘no problem with granddaughter Navya ‘having a child’ without marriage

Jaya Bachchan seems to be an unorthodox grandparent who recently confessed she’s fine with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda bearing a “child without marriage” during the latest episode of What The Hell Navya podcast.



On Friday’s episode, Navya spoke about modern relationship with her grandmother Jaya and mother Shweta Bachchan.

Reflecting on the today’s relationship, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress suggested to the younger generation that they should marry their “best friend”.

“I’m looking at it very clinically. Since there’s a lack of that emotion, the romance today, I think you should have a good friend, you should discuss it and say, 'Okay, maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you. I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what the society’s saying,’” said 74-year-old.

Jaya also pointed out to Navya that she would have no issue if her granddaughter has “child without marriage”.

“I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem,” remarked Kal Ho Na Ho actress.

To this, Navya responded that she knew her grandmother “would not have a problem with it”.

The Silsila star also talked about the significance of “physical attraction” in a relationship.

“If there isn’t a physical relationship it’s not going to last very long. You can't be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It’s very, very important,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

