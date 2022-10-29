Meghan Markle 'Deal Or No Deal' host says he 'felt like piece of meat' on show

Meghan Markle pal and host from 'Deal Or No Deal' supports Duchess' claims about the show.

Howie Mandel admitted that he too felt like a 'bimbo' on multiple occassions during the show as the girls kept staring at him.

"I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me standing there with 26 women staring at me made me feel like a bimbo," he said.

"I get it because — I’ve never said this before — but they had this pyramid of 26 beautiful, intelligent women standing there just staring at me like I was a piece of meat," he told Us Weekly.

"I was in the centre, just dressed up in a suit and I felt like I am more than this. And they would just look at me and I had to do nothing."

On her podcast Archetypes, Meghan admitted that she quit that show because of its format.

She explained: "Before the tapings of the show, all the girls, we would line up and there were different stations for having your lashes, put on, or your extensions, put in, or the padding in your bra.

"We were even given spray-tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains."