Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with new announcement

Johnny Depp on Friday announced the details of the UK tour of his rock Hollywood Vampires.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood superstar shared a poster featuring the band members and dates of the tour.

The rock band, which consists of Depp, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, will kick off in Scarborough in July 2023. Guitarist Tommy Henriksen will also join the tour.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, formed the U.S. rock supergroup in 2012. The upcoming gig will be Depp’s first U.K. tour as a musician since he won his sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.



