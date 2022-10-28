Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 33 crore in three days

Ram Setu, a recently released movie starring Akshay Kumar, had a respectable opening weekend at the box office, according to IndiaToday. The movie brought in INR 33 crore.
As per reports, the film minted INR 33 crore in its first three days in theatres. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's Thank God at the box office which collected INR 17 crore in its opening weekend. Ram Setu also had the second-best opening of the year after Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.
The film has slowed down a bit after a great opening day of INR 15 crore; however, the numbers of the film are still good.
The numbers of the film look promising and the makers will be hoping that the film continues at this pace for a few more days. Diwali release also helped Akshay Kumar's film to do good business at the box office.
Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.
