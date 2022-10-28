Priyanka Chopra steals spotlight as she joins Jonas Brothers for a birthday bash

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra caught everyone’s attention on Thursday as she reunited with Jonas Brothers in West Hollywood.
Nick's better half, 40, looked out of the world while going to a birthday bash with her family members including Nick's older brothers Joe and Kevin.
Meanwhile, Nick, 30, looked dapper in a baggy black blazer over a white t-shirt and a pair of plaid, flared-out pants. He walked in black dress shoes.
In the pictures shared on DailyMail, Nick is seen walking with his wife Priyanka as they head into Catch Steak, a famous steak house in West Los Angeles.
Members of Priyanka's family were spotted leaving Catch Steak LA at different times during the night of revelry, which was reportedly a birthday party.
The big event came just a couple of days after Priyanka and Nick celebrated Diwali with their daughter Malti for the first time.
