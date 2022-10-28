Former Pakistan football captain Ali Nawaz passes away

After being unable to recover from a brain haemorrhage suffered last week, former Pakistan footballer Ali Nawaz Baloch passed away Friday in Karachi.
The Lyari-born veteran player's funeral prayers will be offered at the KMC Stadium in Karachi today.
Over the course of his career, Nawaz, who represented Pakistan in several international matches, played as a striker.
For his excellent performances, the former captain received a President’s Pride of Performance award in 1996.
Nawaz's work was not limited to Pakistan, from where he played 1967 - 1974. For five years, he played professionally for the Emirates FC in Abu Dhabi.
Proving his mettle internationally, he also coached in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for five years.
Pakistan wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan reigns latest ICC T20I rankings for batters, Virat Kohli enters top 10
England were five runs behind on the DLS scoring method, handing Ireland a famous victory
Epic 82 not out from Virat Kohli powered India to stunning last-ball win in front of a frenzied crowd in opening match...
Pakistan ex-pacer Mohammad Amir says "entire world saw that Shaheen is not completely fit"
Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood says his team have what it takes to emerge from tough group at Twenty20 World Cup
"I want him to retire from T20I because I don't want that he puts his entire energy into T20I cricket," Shoaib Akhtar...