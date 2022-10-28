Former Pakistan football captain Ali Nawaz passes away

Former Pakistan football team captain Ali Nawaz Baloch.— Geo Super

After being unable to recover from a brain haemorrhage suffered last week, former Pakistan footballer Ali Nawaz Baloch passed away Friday in Karachi.

The Lyari-born veteran player's funeral prayers will be offered at the KMC Stadium in Karachi today.

Over the course of his career, Nawaz, who represented Pakistan in several international matches, played as a striker.

For his excellent performances, the former captain received a President’s Pride of Performance award in 1996.

Nawaz's work was not limited to Pakistan, from where he played 1967 - 1974. For five years, he played professionally for the Emirates FC in Abu Dhabi.

Proving his mettle internationally, he also coached in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for five years.