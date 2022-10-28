Spanish version of Prince Harry tell-all memoir ‘darker than original’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry’s incoming memoir already promises an even darker turn in respect to the Spanish version of the copy.



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these shocking allegations against the Duke of Sussex, in his recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “The Spanish language version of the book has been given the subtitle En La Sombra, or 'in the shadow', a pointed reference to how Harry feels he was treated by the Royal Family.”



“And the press release announcing the book's title makes clear his story will be framed around that day in 1997 he was forced to walk behind his mother's coffin in the full glare of the world.”

“A decision that has seen him come to resent the institution into which he was born, even though it allowed him to live a life of unthinkable privilege.”