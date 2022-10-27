Arshad Sharif died half hour after being shot, reveals initial autopsy report

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and television anchorperson Arshad Sharif succumbed to his injuries almost 30 minutes after being shot in the head and chest, revealed his preliminary postmortem report on Thursday.

An eight-member medical board performed a post-mortem examination on the body of Arshad Sharif at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

“Detailed external and internal examination was done. Specimens were taken and submitted for pathology, toxicology and forensic examination,” read the initial postmortem report.

A final report will be issued once reports of pathology, toxicology and forensics are made available to the board, the medical board added.



“Bullet injuries in his head and the right lung were the causes of his death,” says the initial postmortem report.

The eight-member medical board comprised Dr Muhammad Irshad Hussain, Dr Nasreen Butt, Dr Umar Farooq, Dr Altaf Hussain, Dr Muhammad Farrukh Kamal, Professor Mumtaz AK Niazi, Professor Lal Rehman and Professor SH Waqar.

Sharif, a popular TV anchorperson as well as an investigative journalist, was killed by the Kenyan police in a "mistaken identity" shooting last Sunday near the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

He was laid to rest in Islamabad's H-11 cemetery earlier today. The journalist was buried after his funeral prayers were offered amid high security at Islamabad's Faisal Mosque.



Scores of people including members of the journalists' fraternity attended Sharif's funeral prayer.