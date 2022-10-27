Netflix drops trailer of upcoming documentary 'In Her Hand' with release date

Netflix has revealed the trailer for the upcoming documentary film In Her Hands which is set to stream on November 16, 2022.

The upcoming Hillary and Chelsea Clinton-directed documentary took more than two years to film.

'The audience award' winning documentary at the 18th Camden International Film Festival portrays a rare glimpse into what women have faced in Afghanistan in recent years.

The upcoming documentary film tells the story of Afghanistan's first female mayor Zarifa Ghari, the youngest to ever hold the mayor position in the country's history.

The 26-year-old female makes the most difficult decision for her survival as the Western force announces their retreat and the Taliban returns to power.

The film director said in a statement that In Her Hands is an extraordinary work of personal storytelling that offers us a rare glimpse and real understanding of what women in Afghanistan have faced in recent years. So "when we first heard about this project, we had to be involved."

