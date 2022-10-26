 
Wednesday October 26, 2022
Meghan Markle jumpsuit dubbed ‘weird’, designer claps back at trolls

Meghan Markle’s outfit choice for a casual shopping outing was heavily slammed on social media

By Web Desk
October 26, 2022
Meghan Markle’s outfit choice for a casual shopping outing was heavily slammed on social media until its designer stepped in to clap back at the trolls.

Taking to Twitter, Malia Mills joined the #jumpsuitgate trend to respond to backlash on Meghan’s one-piece outfit.

“The first rule of wearing a harempant-esque style? prepare to take the heat,” the designer shared.

The Duchess of Sussex was papped wearing a Montecito jumpsuit, priced at $595, on Friday. The photos sparked a debate on social media as most of the users appeared unimpressed with the mum-of-two’s look for the day.

While some dubbed it “weird” and “hot mess” other wondered if it came from the “Hefty Fall Collection.”

Sharing that her team was so “pumped: about Meghan’s “bold choice”, Mills said that the outfit “being widely derided resulted in a hot and bothered #trending topic on news networks around the globe.”

“October is our slowest month of the year and it’s chilly in cali so thank you meghan for not wearing a big ass jacket!” she continued.

She added that “ for user janice on twitter who surmised we only had a ‘handful’ in stock before we sold out the truth is there were 4,505,617,125 available. in marimo green only.”