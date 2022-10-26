Amber Heard reportedly removed from ‘Aquaman 2’ after Johnny Depp libel case loss

File Footage

Amber Heard has been removed from the highly anticipated sequel of Aquaman after she lost to ex-husband Johnny Depp in a libel case as per recent reports.



The Rum Diary star has been replaced by another actor, whose identity is being kept under wraps, in the film titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, according to Youtuber Syl Abdul.

The Youtuber claimed that all actors have returned for the reshoot of the Jason Momoa starrer except for Heard, Spanish media outlet Marca reported.

Abdul said that he is unable to identify the new lead that Warner Bros. have onboard to play the role of Mera during the most recent round of filming.

He also alleged that the entertainment studio is trying to hide the identity of the actor that they have reportedly casted in place of Heard.

The famed Youtuber previously provided a scoop that Ben Affleck would return as Batman in the James Wan directorial, which was later confirmed by Momoa.

During the bombshell defamation case of the former lovers, Heard claimed that Warner Bros. expressed disinterest in working with her in the superhero film in the aftermath of her messy divorce from Depp.

Heard said that her role in the movie was “cut down” after Depp’s team labelled her a “liar” over her domestic abuse claims against him.