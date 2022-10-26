Prince Harry told to cancel multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix over ‘The Crown’

file footage

Prince Harry is being asked by royal experts and aides to scrap his multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix over the streaming giant’s new season of The Crown, focusing on his mother Diana’s broken marriage to King Charles.



Talking to The Times after the trailer for the hit royal drama dropped last week, an unnamed close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth slammed Netflix for going ahead with the production and release.

“I’m horrified by what is going on with Netflix and how they are vilifying the royal family,” she said, before taking aiming at Prince Harry for continuing to work with Netflix despite the streaming giant ‘vilifying’ his family.

“If I had my family being vilified like that, I wouldn’t take a penny from Netflix,” the royal aide told the outlet.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle famously inked a deal with Netflix in 2021 to produce shows, one of them will be a docuseries focusing on their ‘love story’.