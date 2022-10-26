Kanye West loses billionaire status after Adidas ends partnership

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire as Adidas decides to back out from their partnership.

The 45-year-old rapper is under fire for passing anti-semitic comments and hate speech.

The athletic company turned to its social media on Tuesday to announce the partnership end in an official statement.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the athletic company said in a statement Tuesday following West’s series of anti-Semitic comments.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The company accounted for $1.5 billion of West’s net worth. With its exit, Ye is now only worth $400 million, says Forbes.

Last week, Ye was also dropped by fashion brand Balenciaga.