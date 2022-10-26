Meghan Markle makes donations to Nigeria after revealing her ancestry

Meghan Markle revealed in her podcast that she is 43% Nigerian

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation has made donations to Save the Children and UNICEF Nigeria to help provide relief following devastating floods wreaking havoc in Nigeria.

The announcement was made after the Duchess of Sussex revealed on her podcast Archetypes on Tuesday that she is 43% Nigerian.

She was joined by guests Issa Rae, Ziwe and Emilye Bernard.

Meghan made the statement after a recent genealogy test.