Victoria Beckham shakes a leg on Spice Girls' Stop: Watch

Victoria Beckham shakes a leg to the Spice Girls' 1997 hit Stop as she shared backstage footage from her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
The former Spice Girls star, 48, proved she still remembered her routine as she danced to the track while waiting for the cameras to roll with host, Andy Cohen, and fellow guest, Anne Hathaway.
Sharing the footage to Instagram on Monday night, she wrote: 'So much fun on set with BravoAndy and AnneHathaway in the clubhouse with BravoWWHL!
'I hope you enjoy my dancing. Tune in tonight! xx VB.'
During her time on the programme, she revealed that the matching black leather outfits she wore with her husband David in 1999 still 'haunts' her to this day.
The former singer also made it clear there is no real chance of a Spice Girls reunion with her former bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, and Mel B.
