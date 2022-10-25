Pride Of Britain Awards 2022: Holly Willoughby steals the spotlight on red carpet

Holly Willoughby wowed fans with her elegant look on Monday evening as she led the red carpet glamour at the star-studded Pride Of Britain Awards in a gorgeous blush gown. and made us fall in love with her all over again.

Arriving at London's Grosvenor House ahead of the event, the This Morning presenter looked ethereal in a pastel-coloured floral detail, cinched waist, and a flowing skirt.

The blonde beauty rubbed shoulders with guests including pregnant former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, Emily Atack, and her daytime TV colleague Rochelle Humes.

The presenter, 41, was back on top form after she and co-host Phillip Schofield suffered prolonged backlash for appearing to bypass an enormous queue to see the late Queen Elizabeth II l lying-in-state at Westminster Hall on September 16.