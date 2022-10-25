Alia Bhatt drops unseen photos with mum Soni Razdan for her 66th birthday: ‘My safest place’

Alia Bhatt adores her mother Soni Razdan, who she described the “safest place” for her.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, the RRR actress penned down heartfelt birthday post for her mum, who is celebrating 66th birthday today.
The Brahmastra also shared two photos from her baby shower; the first one features Soni, smiling and looking lovely in a sky-blue ethnic dress.
While the second one is the monochromatic photo of mother-daughter duo posing for the camera in candid position.
Alia also penned a long heartfelt message for her “incredible” mum on her birthday.
“Happy birthday to the most incredible human – my safest place – the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today,” she wrote.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress continued, “I think this year more than any other year I have understood so deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family.”
In the end, the mom-to-be added, “You’re the the anchor of our lives .. no amount of love you’s ever be enough ma.”
Soni also responded to her daughter’s note, saying, “Love you so much.”
In few hours, the post garnered around one million likes and was well-received by her friends and fans.
Neetu Singh commented, “Awww”.
Indian journalist Barkha Dutt said, “Happpy Birthday @sonirazdan”.
Interestingly, Alia celebrated her first Diwali post-marriage with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.
Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in upcoming Hollywood debut movie Heart Of Stone.
Other than that, Alia also has interesting Bollywood movies in the pipeline including Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
