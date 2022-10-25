Qatar emir slams 'unprecedented' campaign against World Cup hosts

DOHA: Qatar has been hit by an "unprecedented campaign" of criticism over preparations for the football World Cup, its ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said Tuesday.
"Since we won the honour of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced," the emir said in a speech.
FIFA awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 and it has since spent tens of billions of dollars on preparations.
But the energy-rich Gulf state has faced constant scrutiny over its treatment of foreign workers as well as women's rights.
"We initially dealt with the matter in good faith, and even considered that some criticism was positive and useful, helping us to develop aspects of ours that need to be developed," the emir told Qatar´s legislative council.
"But it soon became clear to us that the campaign continues, expands and includes fabrication and double standards, until it reached an amount of ferocity that made many question, unfortunately, about the real reasons and motives behind this campaign," he said.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said the Qatar World Cup, the first in an Arab nation, will be the "best ever".
The Toshakhana gifts were auctioned for over Rs100 crore and the whole amount was donated for girls’ education, says...
Visitors have access to over six million dissertations as well as 73,000 musical scores and 35,000 printed, digital...
There has been no official acknowledgement of any health conditions facing Prince Mohammed
Former prime minister Johnson and ex-finance minister Sunak are said to be intensely lobbying Conservative colleagues
Businesses in a resort town began to close Saturday afternoon on officials' recommendations
Xi has shown himself to be ruthless in his ambition and intolerant of dissent