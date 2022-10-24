Maisie Williams shares honest reaction about the finale episode of Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams has recently confessed that the last episodes of Game of Thrones went downhill in terms of story-line and performance.



According to Independent, the GoT series received positive reviews in its early seasons, however, the finale episode, aired in 2019, left the viewers disappointed due to rushed plot.

A few fans complained that the makers “rushed Daenerys Targaryen’s storyline too much”.

Williams, who played Arya Stark in the HBO hit series, disclosed that she re-watched the entire series while talking to her brother Talfuin on his Twitch channel.

“You know, I re-watched it all recently and Erm, it was... It definitely fell off at the end,” she said.

Williams continued, “It started really strong. I was heartbroken when Ned died, and I knew it was coming. For the first time, I could really feel the story.”

Not only Williams, Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys, also commented, “My character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. It was kind of frustrating.

“As a whole it’s been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant but I suppose the last couple seasons weren’t my favourite. It just felt like after season six, I kind of dropped off the edge,” he shared.

On other hand, actor Tyrion Lannister added, “I know a lot of people were supposedly surprised by the ending, but if you paid attention, the clues were there. We told you not to name your dog Khaleesi.”

Meanwhile, Williams also described movie Spider-Man: No Way Home the most “disappointing” movie of the year.

