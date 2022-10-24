Christina Perri welcomes second daughter with husband Paul Costabile

Christina Perri announced the birth of her second daughter with her husband Paul Costabile following a devastating miscarriage and stillbirth.

The A Thousand Years hit-maker took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 1.1 million followers while also revealing the moniker of her newborn.

“She’s here!” the singer captioned the photo of herself feeding her baby girl. “With a whole lot of faith, trust, and pixie dust she has arrived safely.”

“Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl,” she added. “Pixie Rose Costabile 10.22.22”

Perri disclosed her pregnancy back in May with a heart-touching video of her other daughter Carmella finding out about her soon-to-be-born sister.

The singer suffered a miscarriage at the beginning of 2020 and had a daughter, Rosie, who was born still later that year.